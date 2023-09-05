Rangers activate All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi (forearm) from IL

The Texas Rangers activated All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi from the 15-day injured list. Eovaldi will start Tuesday night's home game against the Houston Astros.

Eovaldi will be on the mound for the first time in seven weeks. The 33-year-old hasn't pitched since July 18 due to a right forearm strain.

Advertisement

Eovaldi is 11-3 with a 2.69 ERA in 19 starts this season. He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career.

Eovaldi will certainly face a big challenge as Houston has scored at least 13 runs in three of its past eight games.

Advertisement Advertisement

Texas also promoted veteran right-hander Ian Kennedy from Triple-A Round Rock, placed righty Josh Sborz (left hamstring strain) on the injured list and designated right-hander Glenn Otto for assignment.

This is Kennedy's second stint with Texas this season. He went 0-1 with a 7.20 in 11 relief appearances earlier in the campaign.

Advertisement

Kennedy, 38, has 66 saves, a 104-114 record and 4.15 ERA in 492 appearances (290 starts) over 17 seasons with six big league teams.

Sborz, 29, is 5-7 with a 5.80 ERA in 42 relief appearances for the Rangers this season. He allowed six runs (five earned) and five hits while recording two outs in the seventh inning of Monday's 13-6 loss to the Astros.

Advertisement

Otto, 27, has a 10.13 ERA in six relief outings for Texas in 2023. He served up back-to-back homers to Mauricio Dubon and Jose Altuve in the sixth inning of Monday's game.

—Field Level Media