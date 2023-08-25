Rangers add Hockey Hall of Famer Angela Ruggiero as advisor

Hockey Hall of Famer Angela Ruggiero was hired by the New York Rangers as a hockey operations advisor, the team announced on Friday.

Ruggiero, 43, is a four-time Olympic medalist. She helped the United States capture its first gold medal in women's hockey in the 1998 Nagano Games, silver at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games and 2010 Vancouver Games and bronze at the 2006 Turin Games.

Ruggiero became the fourth woman to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015. She also was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame with Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury in 2015.

Also on Friday, the Rangers named former NHL forward Ryane Clowe as co-senior advisor to Drury and tabbed former defenseman Paul Mara as a player development assistant.

