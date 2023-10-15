Rangers add Max Scherzer, Jon Gray to ALCS roster

The Texas Rangers will have right-handers Max Scherzer and Jon Gray available for the American League Championship Series, which begins Sunday night against the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros.

Scherzer and Gray were left off the roster for the AL Division Series because of injuries but added to the ALCS roster on Sunday.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, strained the teres major muscle in his right shoulder on Sept. 12. Gray went on the injured list Sept. 29 with a right forearm strain.

Both threw bullpen sessions on Wednesday to determine their readiness for the postseason. Manager Bruce Bochy said earlier this week that Scherzer would be a starter and Gray work out of the bullpen, should they be added to the ALCS roster.

To make room for Scherzer and Gray, left-hander Brock Burke and right-hander Matt Bush were removed from the roster.

Scherzer, acquired at the trade deadline from the New York Mets, was 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA in eight starts for Texas. Batters hit .174 against him in 45 innings.

Gray was 9-8 with a 4.12 ERA in 29 starts with a complete game.

Burke made 53 relief appearances as was 5-3 with a 4.37 ERA with two blown saves.

Bush was on the wild-card and ALDS rosters for the Rangers but didn't make an appearance.

The Astros made just one roster change, substituting right-hander Ronel Blanco for outfielder Jake Meyers, giving Houston 13 pitchers and 13 position players.

Blanco was 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 17 games (seven starts) for the Astros this season. Meyers didn't appear in the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins.

Justin Verlander will get the start for the Astros against Jordan Montgomery Sunday night in Houston.

—Field Level Media