MLB

Rangers All-Star 3B Josh Jung fractures thumb vs. Marlins

By
Field Level Media
Aug 6, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) fields a ground ball during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field.
Image: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung exited Sunday's game against the visiting Miami Marlins in the sixth inning due to a fractured left thumb

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy delivered the news to reporters following the team's 6-0 victory. There isn't yet a timeline for how long Jung will be sidelined

"We had it X-rayed. He's got a fractured left thumb there," Bochy said. "That's all I can give you right now. He'll see a specialist. We'll see where we're at, what needs to be one, whatever. We just don't know yet.

Jung, a first-time All-Star this year, left shortly after turning a 5-4 double play. With runners on first and second, Jorge Soler ripped a sharp liner at Jung, who couldn't hang on to the ball. Jung then picked it up and stepped on third before firing to second to complete the double play

Prior to exiting, Jung went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He was replaced by shortstop Ezequiel Duran in the lineup while Josh H. Smith moved from shortstop to third

Jung, 25, is batting .274 with 22 homers and 67 RBIs in 109 games. He is considered the leading candidate to win American League Rookie of the Year honors

