MLB

Rangers blank Angels, close in on AL West title

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 27, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) taps his chest as he rounds the bases after a solo home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Sep 27, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) taps his chest as he rounds the bases after a solo home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning pitched seven sharp innings, leading the Texas Rangers to a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night at Anaheim, Calif.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Adolis Garcia, Evan Carter and Marcus Semien homered for the Rangers, who won for the seventh time in eight games. Garcia added a run-scoring double.

Advertisement

Dunning (12-6) struck out seven and gave up three hits and one walk while matching the longest scoreless start of his career. He is 3-0 over his past four turns.

Texas moved closer toward clinching the American League West. The Rangers (89-69) were three games ahead of Houston (86-72) and 3 1/2 games in front of Seattle (85-72) pending the result of the Astros-Mariners game later Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Angels (71-88) lost for the 11th time in 14 games.

Los Angeles starter Griffin Canning (7-8) gave up two runs and five hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked two.

The top four hitters in the Angels' order — Randal Grichuk, Zach Neto, Brandon Drury and Mike Moustakas — were hitless in 14 at-bats with nine strikeouts. The Angels managed just three hits overall.

American League batting leader Corey Seager (.333) of the Rangers went 2-for-5 one day after being drilled in the right forearm with a pitch from Los Angeles' Reid Detmers.

Advertisement

Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect eighth inning for Texas, and Jose Leclerc worked a hitless ninth.

Semien, who finished with two hits, led off the game with a single. Two outs later, Garcia laced an RBI double to left.

Advertisement

With two outs in the third, Garcia won a 10-pitch duel with Canning by belting a full-count fastball over the fence in center to raise his career-high homer total to 38.

In the ninth, Jonah Heim led off with a single before Carlos Estevez retired the next two batters. Carter smacked a 2-2 changeup over the fence in right for his fifth homer in 19 games since being promoted to the majors.

Advertisement

Semien followed with a homer to center. It was his 29th of the season, and it lifted his RBI total to 99.

—Field Level Media