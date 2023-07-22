Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
MLB

Rangers' Corey Seager to have MRI, out of lineup vs. Dodgers

By
Field Level Media
Jul 21, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) slides under the throw to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) at second base during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager is expected to have an MRI on his sprained right thumb and was held out of the starting lineup against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday

Ezequiel Duran will bat in eighth in the lineup in place of Seager, who sustained the injury after diving headfirst into second base on a double in the eighth inning of Rangers' 11-5 loss to the Dodgers on Friday. He finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run in his first game against his former team

Seager will undergo an MRI, manager Bruce Bochy said, after X-rays on his thumb were negative Friday.

Seager, 29, is batting .350 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs. He missed 31 games earlier this season with a left hamstring strain.

Seager, who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Dodgers, signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Rangers prior to the 2022 season. The 2016 National League Rookie of the Year is a career .292 hitter with 152 home runs and 505 RBIs

--Field Level Media