Rangers crush Sabres as Peter Laviolette wins his debut

Chris Kreider scored twice and added an assist as the New York Rangers cruised to a 5-1 rout of the host Buffalo Sabres on Thursday to win the debut of new coach Peter Laviolette.

Kreider scored a power-play goal in the first period and added a shorthanded goal in the third before getting an assist on Jacob Trouba's empty-net tally.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist and Alexis Lafreniere added another goal to help Laviolette get a win after spending the previous three seasons at the helm of the Washington Capitals. Laviolette debuted with the Rangers after replacing Gerard Gallant shortly after the team lost in the first round to the New Jersey Devils last season.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves and earned his 100th career victory since making his debut for New York in the 2019-2020 season.

Mika Zibanejad added three assists and defenseman Adam Fox registered his 200th career assist as New York improved to 11-3-0 in the past 14 meetings with Buffalo.

JJ Peterka scored a power-play goal for the Sabres, who missed the playoffs by one point last season and are hoping to avoid missing the postseason for a 13th straight campaign.

Buffalo goalie Devon Levi made his eighth career start and allowed four goals on 29 shots.

New York opened the scoring 3:47 into the game shortly after a deft defensive play by Filip Chytil. Chytil stole the puck near center ice from Kyle Okposo and found Panarin, who took a long shot just inside the offensive zone.

Levi was unable to control the rebound and it allowed Lafreniere to easily put the loose puck into the vacated left side of the net.

New York doubled the lead with 7:38 remaining when Kreider went untouched in front of the net and tipped in a wrist shot by Fox, who drew the penalty. The Rangers opened a 3-0 lead when Panarin scored with 7:11 left in the second period shortly after Lafreniere stole the puck from Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

Buffalo ended Shesterkin's shutout bid with 90 seconds left in the second when Peterka scored after getting possession of a carom after Owen Power's shot was blocked by Trouba.

The Rangers sealed it with 8:26 left when Kreider finished an odd-man rush moments after Shesterkin made saves on Dahlin, Jeff Skinner and Dylan Cozens.

—Field Level Media