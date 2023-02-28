Rangers D K'Andre Miller suspended 3 games for spitting

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The NHL suspended New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller for three games Tuesday for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The discipline follows an NHL Player Safety hearing that was held after Sunday's ejection for spitting on Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.

Miller, 23, was assessed a match penalty in the first period of the Rangers' 5-2 win over the Kings.

Advertisement

Miller said Monday that he apologized to Doughty and that the whole incident was accidental.

"I have all the respect in the world for Drew Doughty and what happened was completely accidental," Miller posted on Twitter. "I would never intend to do something like that on purpose, it goes against everything I am as a person and player. I felt awful about it and I am thankful Drew gave me the opportunity to apologize and explain myself in person after the game."

G/O Media may get a commission 47% Off Barwing Stationary Exercise Bike Work it

This exercise bike can be folded away when not in use, has 16 different levels of resistance, has a backrest, and also has arm and leg resistance bands too. Buy for $160 from Amazon Advertisement

Miller has 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) and 39 penalty minutes in 60 games this season. He has 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 195 games over three seasons with the Rangers.

--Field Level Media