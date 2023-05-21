Corey Seager and Josh Jung both went deep in a five-run second inning, Andrew Heaney threw six innings of one-run ball and the Texas Rangers routed the Colorado Rockies 13-3 on Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep in Arlington, Texas

The Rangers outscored the Rockies 31-10 over the series. Texas has won 11 of its last 15 games and is 12 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2016 season

For the Rockies, their road woes continued as they dropped to 9-16 away from home

It didn't take long for Texas' offense to break loose against Colorado right-hander Connor Seabold (1-1) on Sunday.

Jung opened the second inning with a solo home run, sending a 3-2 fastball over the left-center field fence. It was Jung's first homer since May 3.

Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run double later in the inning followed by a two-run shot to right by Seager. Seager worked his way back from an 0-2 count, turning on a 3-2 slider.

The Rangers pulled away with a six-run fifth inning against Rockies reliever Matt Carasiti, and then added two more in the eighth. The highlights of the fifth inning were a three-run double by Leody Taveras and an RBI double by Seager, while Josh H. Smith went deep in the eighth

Since being activated off the injured list on Wednesday, Seager has seven hits in 16 at-bats, including three doubles and two home runs.

The Rockies scored an unearned run on a fielder's choice groundout by Mike Moustakas in the sixth inning. They added two more runs in the eighth on an RBI double by Brenton Doyle and a wild pitch by Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc

Heaney (3-3) allowed one unearned run, scattering six hits with two walks and five strikeouts over six innings. Heaney has now thrown five quality starts in his last six outings.

Seabold went 3 2/3 innings in his fourth start of the season, allowing five runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Carasiti, who was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque before the game, gave up six runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts over his lone inning of relief.

--Field Level Media