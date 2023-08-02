Rangers jump on White Sox early, cruise to 11-1 win

Corey Seager and Josh Jung each homered and drove in three runs, leading the Texas Rangers to an 11-1 win over the Chicago White Sox in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday night

Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer and scored three runs. Travis Jankowski drove in two runs and Sam Huff had three hits for the Rangers, who finished with 15 as a team

Seager, who had not played since spraining his right thumb on July 21, hit a two-run homer in the first inning and finished with two hits, as did Semien, Jung and Nathaniel Lowe. The Rangers added five runs in the second inning and the rout was on

Texas won its second straight after losing seven of nine

Rangers starter Dane Dunning (9-4) cut through the White Sox lineup for 7 2/3 innings. The right-hander allowed just one run on three hits and a walk while striking out a season-high 11

Right-hander Dylan Cease (4-5) didn't make it out of the second inning for the White Sox. In 1 2/3 innings, Cease matched a season worst by allowing seven runs in his shortest start of the season

After Dunning escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top half of the first, Semien led off the bottom half of the inning with a single for Texas and Seager followed with his 16th homer of the season

The Rangers' burst in the second was fueled by four hits and three walks. Seager and Lowe each singled in one run, a third scored on Jung's groundout and Jankowski doubled in two more

Texas added two more in the fifth. With two out, Adolis Garcia singled and Jung sent his 21st home run of the season over the wall in center field to make it 9-0

Semien's 16th blast of the season, a two-run shot, made it 11-0 in the sixth

The White Sox avoided the shutout in the eighth when Seby Zavala homered to left field, his seventh home run of the season

In his Rangers debut, reliever Chris Stratton allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings. He and starter Jordan Montgomery were acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday

The White Sox have lost three straight games and nine of their last 11

