Rangers look to regroup vs. slumping White Sox

The Texas Rangers bolstered their pitching staff with several notable additions in recent days, but their offense could also use a spark after a dismal showing over the weekend

Texas begins a three-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Tuesday after being swept in three games by the San Diego Padres. The Rangers scored a total of four runs during the series and struck out 37 times

Advertisement

"It's behind us already," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after Sunday's 5-3 loss. "We're off tomorrow, regroup, see if we can get back on track and play our brand of ball. It was a tough series. We faced some really good pitching.

Texas general manager Chris Young traded for starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery along with reliever Chris Stratton over the weekend, but starter Nathan Eovaldi landed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right forearm strain

Advertisement Advertisement

After addressing the team's rotation, Young may look to add to a lineup that has struggled without injured shortstop Corey Seager and catcher Jonah Heim. Seager has been out since July 21 with a right thumb sprain, while Heim is expected to miss several weeks with a left wrist strain

The Rangers stranded 28 baserunners in three games against the Padres and clearly missed Seager, who could return later this week

Advertisement

"Getting Corey back will be huge," Young said. "Our offense is very good. We have versatility, we have depth and we'll stay open-minded on the best ways to improve the club. We have internal options, too. There's some guys playing very well in (Triple-A) Round Rock that could come up and provide a spark or a boost at some point

"That said, I love the group we have. I like the moves we've made. I think that we're in a great spot, and I'm excited to continue to move forward.

Advertisement

While Texas is focused on reaching the postseason, Chicago has turned its attention toward the future after trading Lance Lynn, Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez over the past week

The White Sox have lost nine of their last 12 games, but general manager Rick Hahn is eager to see who will step forward in the next two months

Advertisement

"It's going to be a real interesting clubhouse over the next couple of months in a good way," Hahn said. "There's going to be room for some of these young guys to grow and blossom and take some of the leadership reins.

Chicago has not announced its starting pitcher in the series opener

The Rangers also have not announced a starter but could counter with right-hander Jon Gray (6-5, 3.66), who has posted a 5.48 ERA in his last four starts covering 21 1/3 innings

Advertisement

Gray, 31, allowed six runs over five innings in a no-decision against the host Houston Astros on July 24. He is making his second career start versus Chicago after striking out 10 batters over six innings of one-run ball on June 12, 2022

--Field Level Medi