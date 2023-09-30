Rangers' Matt Bush promoted, will finally play for Bruce Bochy

The Texas Rangers promoted veteran right-hander Matt Bush on Saturday and optioned left-hander Jake Latz to Triple-A Round Rock prior to a road game against the Seattle Mariners.

The move means the 37-year-old Bush will be on the roster in a major league game under manager Bruce Bochy more than 19 years after being the No. 1 overall pick by the Bochy-managed San Diego Padres in 2004.

Bush was drafted as a shortstop — one pick before the Detroit Tigers chose Justin Verlander — and didn't pan out. He was also involved in multiple off-field-issues and was later labeled as one of the biggest top-pick busts in MLB history.

In 2012, Bush was with the Tampa Bay Rays' organization when he was involved in a DUI crash that nearly killed a 72-year-old man on a motorcycle.

Bush revived his baseball career with Texas after spending 3 1/2 years in prison for the DUI incident. He made his major league debut with the Rangers in 2016 as a pitcher at age 30.

Bush played parts of five seasons with Texas (2016-18, 2021-22) before being dealt to Milwaukee in August of 2022.

The Brewers released Bush in July with an 0-2 record and 9.58 ERA in 12 appearances. The Rangers signed him to a minor league contract on July 12. He went 2-0 with a 2.64 ERA over 24 combined appearances for Double-A Frisco and Round Rock.

Bush is 12-11 with a 3.75 ERA and 15 saves in 217 career appearances (six starts) with the Rangers and Brewers.

Latz didn't allow a run in 6 1/3 innings over three games for the Rangers.

Texas also designated right-hander Alex Speas for assignment to open up a 40-man roster spot for Bush. Speas had a 13.50 ERA over three relief appearances for the Rangers.

—Field Level Media