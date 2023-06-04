A heavy offensive output combined with six scoreless innings from Nathan Eovaldi earned the Texas Rangers a 12-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in Arlington, Texas

The win completed a three-series sweep for Texas, which has won five of its last six games. Eovaldi (8-2) earned the win as he allowed just one hit and did not walk a batter. He also struck out seven.

Seattle starter Bryce Miller (3-3) exited after 2 1/3 innings and surrendered seven runs on eight hits.

Jonah Heim's bases-loaded RBI single in the first inning set the tone for Texas, as Marcus Semien and Corey Seager scored for a 2-0 lead.

The quick start has become a trademark of the Rangers' lineup as of late. The bats came alive once more in a five-run third inning

Seager led off the third with a solo home run, and Nathaniel Lowe followed with a single. Adolis Garcia drove in Lowe on a double in the following at-bat, and Mitch Garver's two-bagger two batters later pushed Garcia across the plate. Robbie Grossman's double with one out scored both Garver and Josh Jung, putting Texas ahead 7-0.

The Mariners nearly erased the shutout in the fifth -- if not for Rangers center fielder Travis Jankowski, who made a leaping catch above the right-center field wall and turned Mike Ford's near-homer into the inning's second out

Jankowski made his presence known at the plate one inning later, as the Rangers gained a double-digit lead in a five-run sixth. Jankowski led off with a double and soon scored the inning's first run on a double from Seager. Heim's three-run home run later extended the advantage to 12-0

Seattle closed the gap in the seventh, pushing three across against Texas reliever Jonathan Hernandez. Eugenio Suarez's double scored Ty France, ending the shutout. Jose Caballero and Kolten Wong followed with two-out RBI singles, but the Mariners' late push stopped there

--Field Level Media