Subscribe

Rangers OF Adolis Garcia (hand) exits vs. Dodgers

Field Level Media
Jul 22, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) is attended to by head trainer Matt Lucero and manager Bruce Bochy (left) after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field.
Image: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers All-Star outfielder Adolis Garcia exited Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after being plunked by a pitch on his right hand

Garcia was hit in the bottom of the fourth inning by Bobby Miller and initially stayed in the game. He was removed for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the fifth.

X-rays were negative.

"I'll check on him (Sunday)," Texas manager Bruce Bochy told reporters. "He may need a day (off), I don't know. It just depends on if he can grip the bat."

Garcia leads the Rangers with 24 homers and is batting .260. He also has 80 RBIs, which is tied with Matt Olson for the major league lead

Garcia lined out to first in his other at-bat Saturday as the Rangers lost 16-3 to the visiting Dodgers

Earlier Saturday, Texas placed All-Star shortstop Corey Seager (sprained right thumb) on the 10-day injured list.

--Field Level Media