Rangers place RHP Jose Leclerc (ankle) on 15-day IL

The Texas Rangers placed reliever Jose Leclerc on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday

The 29-year-old right-hander sprained his right ankle during batting practice Friday at Yankee Stadium.

Leclerc is 0-1 with one save and a 3.42 ERA in 24 relief appearances in 2023, fanning 25 batters in 23 2/3 innings.

The Rangers recalled right-hander Yerry Rodriguez from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding transaction

Rodriguez, 25, has earned no decisions with a 3.38 ERA in six appearances out of the Texas bullpen this season.

--Field Level Media