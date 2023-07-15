Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rangers place RHP Josh Sborz (biceps) on 15-day IL

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 17, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Josh Sborz (66) walks off the field after pitching against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
Jun 17, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Josh Sborz (66) walks off the field after pitching against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list Saturday and recalled left-hander John King from Triple-A Round Rock

Watch
Will the NBA In-Season Tournament hold any value? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is pulling Victor Wembanyama from NBA Summer League the right move? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 4:09PM
Should Northwestern have fired Pat Fitzgerald before the hazing scandal? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 3:26PM

The move is retroactive to Wednesday for Sborz, who is dealing with right biceps tendinitis.

Advertisement

Sborz, 29, has posted a 4-4 record with a 4.54 ERA in 29 relief appearances this season.

He is 9-8 with one save and a 4.76 ERA in 122 career appearances (one start) with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2019-20) and Rangers

Advertisement
Advertisement

King, 28, is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 15 relief appearances this season with Texas. He also owns a 2-1 record with one save and a 2.08 ERA in nine games (two starts) with Round Rock in 2023.

King is 10-10 with a 4.27 ERA in 87 career relief appearances with the Rangers

--Field Level Media