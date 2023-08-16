MLB

Rangers release C Kevin Plawecki from Triple-A roster

By
Field Level Media
Sep 10, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki (25) looks toward the crowd during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers released veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki, who had been assigned to their Triple-A club at Round Rock.

Plawecki, 32, now becomes a free agent and can try to catch on with a team in the playoff hunt that needs depth at catcher. The deadline to add playoff-eligible players is Sept. 1.

His release was posted on the minor league baseball transactions page.

Plawecki has had trouble sticking with a team after he became a free agent last November. He's been in the Washington, Pittsburgh and San Diego organizations this season, and the Rangers bought his contract from the Padres on July 28. He has not appeared in a major league game in 2023.

He played in 10 games with Round Rock, hitting .294.

The 35th overall pick by the Mets in the 2012 MLB Draft, Plawecki has a career batting average of .235 with 22 home runs and 137 RBIs in 447 games with New York, Cleveland, Boston and Texas.

—Field Level Media