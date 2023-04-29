Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom dealing with forearm issues

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 28, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) is visited on the mound by teammates and pitching coach pitching coach Mike Maddux (31) before leaving the game in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field.
Apr 28, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) is visited on the mound by teammates and pitching coach pitching coach Mike Maddux (31) before leaving the game in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field.
Image: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom is dealing with lower forearm tightness near his pitching wrist, manager Bruce Bochy told reporters on Saturday

Watch
The end is nigh for the Clippers Kawhi & PG era | Keep it a Buck(et)
Who asked for a Charles Barkley & Gayle King CNN show? NOBODY! | The SEO Show
Wednesday 3:18PM
Are you sick of talking about Aaron Rodgers yet? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 5:18PM

The 34-year-old deGrom departed after 3 2/3 innings in Friday's contest against the New York Yankees. It marked the second time this month he left a start due to issues in that part of his arm.

Advertisement

Bochy termed it as "same thing cramped up on him again" after deGrom was forced out Friday after allowing one hit in his scoreless outing.

The first incident occurred on April 17 against the Kansas City Royals. That time, deGrom departed after pitching four hitless innings.

$300 off Outdoor Furniture Set on Amazon
Save 33%
$300 off Outdoor Furniture Set on Amazon

Make your patio the place to be
This 7-piece outdoor sectional furniture set is marked down from $900 to $600 on Amazon right now.

Advertisement

Bochy said the club will have to be patient regarding deGrom's status.

"We'll just wait to hear what the doctors say, and we'll find out if he needs time or not," Bochy said. "Obviously, we're being optimistic having gone through this a little already with him."

Advertisement

The Rangers signed the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner to a five-year, $185 million deal in the offseason. The injury problems aren't new for deGrom, who made just 26 starts and pitched 156 1/3 total innings over the past two seasons

deGrom won the Cy Young Awards in 2018 and 2019. Counting 30 1/3 innings this season, he has been on the mound for just 254 2/3 frames over the last four seasons.

Advertisement

In six starts for Texas, deGrom is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA and has struck out 45.

--Field Level Media