Rangers RHP Jake Odorizzi (shoulder) out for season

Texas Rangers right-hander Jake Odorizzi will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his right shoulder earlier in the week

Rangers general manager Chris Young announced the news on Friday

Odorizzi, 33, had been sidelined during spring training what initially appeared to be arm fatigue. Rehab options were exhausted prior to surgery.

Advertisement

"We were counting on him, with his experience, to pitch meaningful innings for us," Young said. "It stinks. But it's an opportunity for other guys to step up. And that's the beauty of this staff. We feel like we still have good depth, and guys like Dane Dunning and Cole Ragans have already stepped up. It's a blow, but we knew we would go through something like this."

The Rangers acquired Odorizzi and cash considerations in November from the Atlanta Braves for left-hander Kolby Allard

Advertisement

Odorizzi owns a 74-69 record with a 3.99 ERA in 241 career appearances (237 starts) with the Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros and Braves.

--Field Level Media