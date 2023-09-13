Rangers RHP Max Scherzer (strain) done for season

Texas right-hander Max Scherzer is done for the rest of the regular season with a teres major strain, Rangers general manager Chris Young announced Wednesday.

Further, Young said it's "unlikely" Scherzer would return for the postseason. The Rangers entered Wednesday's action with a half-game lead for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

However, the injury will not require surgery, Young added. The teres major connects the scapula to the humerus.

Scherzer, 39, sustained the injury in Tuesday night's start against Toronto, leaving in the sixth inning. It was announced he left the game with a right triceps spasm.

The Rangers acquired Scherzer from the New York Mets at the trade deadline. He is 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA in eight starts for the Rangers.

Overall this season, Scherzer is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts, 19 coming with the Mets. He finishes with 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings.

The three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star is 214-108 with a 3.15 ERA with six teams, including seven seasons with Washington and five with Detroit.

—Field Level Media