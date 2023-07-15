Rangers shoot for 3-game sweep of Guardians

Aroldis Chapman is proving to be a perfect fit with the Texas Rangers, who look to complete a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday in Arlington, Texas

Chapman has not allowed a run in five appearances since being acquired from the Kansas City Royals on June 30. He recorded his third save of the season and first with the Rangers in a 2-0 victory on Saturday

"You're seeing a guy with tremendous stuff," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. "He's been doing this for a long time. It's really amazing. He still has the same stuff that I saw 10 years ago or so."

After winning just three of their final 11 games before the All-Star break, the Rangers have outscored Cleveland 14-4 in the first two games of this weekend's series

Texas received a boost on Saturday from second baseman Marcus Semien, who broke out of a 3-for-37 slump with two hits and an RBI.

The Guardians outhit the Rangers 8-5 in Saturday's loss, but they left eight runners on base and were shut out for the ninth time this season

Cleveland's best scoring threat came with two runners on and one out in the sixth, but Tyler Freeman grounded into a double play to end the inning.

"We had hits," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "We had one big shot, and Tyler hit the ball right on the nose to the second baseman, and that was the end of that inning."

The Guardians will turn to right-hander Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.34 ERA) in the series finale. He received a no-decision after allowing one run over five innings against the Kansas City Royals on July 6

Bibee, 24, has been impressive since being promoted to make his major league debut on April 26. However, his control issues have limited him to five innings or fewer in five of his last seven starts.

"He's going to get deeper and deeper and deeper (into his outings) as he learns to command," Francona said. "And he will."

Bibee has posted a 2.31 ERA in seven home starts and a 4.65 mark in six outings away from Progressive Field. The native Californian is set to make his first appearance against the Rangers

Bibee's importance to the team's rotation only grew after Shane Bieber landed on the 15-day injured list (right elbow inflammation) on Saturday. Bieber joins starters Triston McKenzie (right elbow) and Cal Quantrill (right shoulder) on the IL.

Texas will counter with left-hander Martin Perez (7-3, 4.81), who is looking to bounce back after giving up six runs over 1 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros on July 3.

Afterward, the Rangers skipped Perez's next start to give the veteran an extended All-Star break

"As much as anything, (the skipped start) helped freshen him up," Bochy said. "I talked about the workload he's carried, plus the (World Baseball Classic). Let him catch his breath, too. Sometimes it's good to just take a break."

Jose Ramirez is 5-for-13 with a home run against Perez, who is 1-2 with an 8.16 ERA in eight career appearances (five starts) versus Cleveland.

--Field Level Media