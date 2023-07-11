Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Rangers sign D K’Andre Miller to 2-year extension

By
Field Level Media
Mar 31, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) handles the puck in the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.
Image: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers signed defenseman K'Andre Miller to a two-year contract extension on Tuesday

Financial terms were not released by the Rangers

Miller, 23, just completed his third season, tallying 43 points (nine goals, 34 assists) in 79 games. Two of the nine goals were game winners. His 61 takeaways were the fifth most among defensemen last season.

He has 75 points (21 goals, 54 assists) in 214 career games since being selected No. 22 overall in the 2018 draft. He has a career plus-44 rating.

Miller made the All-Rookie team in 2020-21.

--Field Level Media

