Rangers sign D Ty Emberson to one-year extension

Field Level Media
Sep 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Ty Emberson (39) skates with the puck during the third period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.
Image: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers reached a one-year contract extension Thursday with defenseman Ty Emberson

Emberson, 23, tallied 27 points (seven goals 20 assists) in 69 games at AHL Hartford in 2022-23.

The Wisconsin native has 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 132 games across three AHL campaigns.

The Arizona Coyotes drafted him in the third round in 2018 and traded him to New York in July 2022.

--Field Level Media