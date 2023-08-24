Rangers sign F Alexis Lafreniere to 2-year extension

The New York Rangers announced a two-year extension Thursday with forward Alexis Lafreniere.

Multiple outlets reported that the former No. 1 overall pick will make $2.325 million per season.

Advertisement

Lafreniere, 21, set career highs in games played (81), points (39), and assists (23) in 2022-23.

In 216 career NHL games, Lafreniere has posted 91 points (47 goals, 44 assists) and a plus-5 rating.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has two goals and seven assists in 27 career postseason games.

The Rangers selected the Quebec native with the first pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media