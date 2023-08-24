NHL

Rangers sign F Alexis Lafreniere to 2-year extension

By
Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Bell Centre.
Image: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers announced a two-year extension Thursday with forward Alexis Lafreniere.

Multiple outlets reported that the former No. 1 overall pick will make $2.325 million per season.

Lafreniere, 21, set career highs in games played (81), points (39), and assists (23) in 2022-23.

In 216 career NHL games, Lafreniere has posted 91 points (47 goals, 44 assists) and a plus-5 rating.

He has two goals and seven assists in 27 career postseason games.

The Rangers selected the Quebec native with the first pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

—Field Level Media