MLB

Rangers sign RHP Matt Bush to minor league deal

By
Field Level Media
Aug 18, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Bush (50) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field.
Image: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Reliever Matt Bush is back in the Texas Rangers organization after signing a minor league contract this week

The Milwaukee Brewers released the 37-year-old right-hander last week with an 0-2 record and a 9.58 ERA.

Bush played parts of five seasons with Texas (2016-18, 2021-22) before being dealt to Milwaukee last August.

He is 12-11 with a 3.75 ERA and 15 saves in 217 career appearances (six starts) with the Rangers and Brewers

--Field Level Media