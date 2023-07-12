Rangers sign RHP Matt Bush to minor league deal

Reliever Matt Bush is back in the Texas Rangers organization after signing a minor league contract this week
The Milwaukee Brewers released the 37-year-old right-hander last week with an 0-2 record and a 9.58 ERA.
Bush played parts of five seasons with Texas (2016-18, 2021-22) before being dealt to Milwaukee last August.
He is 12-11 with a 3.75 ERA and 15 saves in 217 career appearances (six starts) with the Rangers and Brewers
--Field Level Media