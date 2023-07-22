Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Rangers SS Corey Seager day-to-day with thumb injury

By
Field Level Media
Jul 21, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) slides under the throw to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) at second base during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager is day-to-day with a sprained right thumb, manager Bruce Bochy said after Friday's loss to the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers

Bochy said X-rays were negative. Seager exited the game after diving headfirst into second base on a double in the eighth inning. He finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run in his first game against his former team.

Seager, named to the All-Star team this season for the fourth time in his career, is batting .350 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs. He missed 31 games earlier this season with a left hamstring strain.

Seager, who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Dodgers, signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Rangers prior to the 2022 season. The 2016 NL Rookie of the Year is a career .292 hitter with 152 home runs and 505 RBIs

--Field Level Media