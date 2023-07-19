Rangers starter Jon Gray exits after comebacker

Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray had his start cut short Wednesday after taking a line drive off his left leg/foot area in the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays

The extent of the injury is not known.

Gray had thrown four scoreless innings and recorded one out in the fifth when Rays leadoff man Yandy Diaz hit a 112-mph comebacker off Gray's leg. Diaz was credited with an infield hit.

Rangers reliever Brock Burke replaced Gray, who gave up eight hits with four strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings

Advertisement

Gray entered the game with a 6-5 record and 3.45 ERA in 17 starts.

--Field Level Media