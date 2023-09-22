Rangers take AL West lead by holding off Mariners

Rookie Evan Carter slugged a three-run homer and Corey Seager hit a solo shot to help the Texas Rangers notch an 8-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Arlington, Texas.

Mitch Garver contributed a two-run single as Texas (85-68) moved into first place in the American League West by a half-game over the Houston Astros (85-69) and a full game over the Mariners (84-69).

Cal Raleigh crushed a three-run homer for the Mariners, who fell to 1-6 against the Rangers this season. Seattle currently is on the outside of the AL wild-card battle, trailing the second-place Toronto Blue Jays by 1 1/2 games and third-place Houston by half a game.

Friday's contest was the first of seven meetings in 10 games between the Rangers and Mariners to end the season. The teams play four times in Seattle next week.

Eugenio Suarez hit a two-out single in the ninth to bring the Mariners within 8-5 before Jarred Kelenic walked to load the bases. Aroldis Chapman then retired Ty France on a grounder to third to end it in a non-save situation.

Dane Dunning (11-6) gave up four runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings for Texas. He struck out two and walked two.

Seattle's Bryce Miller (8-6) was roughed up for six runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Texas built an 8-0 lead over the first five innings.

Seager ripped a homer to right-center with one out in the bottom of the first. It was Seager's 32nd homer of the season.

Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras singled in the second before Carter lined a one-out, three-run blast over the fence in right-center. The blast was Carter's third in 14 games and second in two games since reaching the majors.

Texas pushed across four runs in the fifth. Nathaniel Lowe's fielder's choice grounder plated the first, Heim drew a bases-loaded walk off Tayler Saucedo and Garver lined a two-run single off Trent Thornton to make it 8-0.

Seattle rallied in the sixth. J.P. Crawford walked, Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch and Raleigh ripped his three-run shot to right-center, his 30th blast of the season.

Josh Rojas drew a bases-loaded walk off Chris Stratton later in the sixth.

—Field Level Media