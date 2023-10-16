Rangers to start RHP Max Scherzer in Game 3

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Monday he'll start three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at home Wednesday against the Houston Astros.

The Rangers took Game 1 in Houston 2-0 on Sunday following series sweeps against the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles. Game 2 was Monday afternoon in Houston.

Scherzer, who was 13-7 with a 3.77 ERA this season with the New York Mets and the Rangers, left his Sept. 12 start because of a muscle strain near his pitching shoulder.

The 39-year-old right-hander sat out the Rangers' first two playoff series but was added to the ALCS roster.

"He's ready. That's why he's starting Game 3," Bochy said. "A few days ago back (at) home he threw 69 pitches to hitters and came — he came out of that fine. And during that time, he maintained his stamina stuff.

"So, he was available yesterday (Sunday). In fact, he said he wanted to pitch yesterday if needed, if it went extra innings or something."

Scherzer will have that 60-70 pitch count as a starting point. "I don't think it would be less than that because he's gone that far," Boch said. "He didn't hold back. He was being Max out there.

"And we were going to cut him a little short and he said I want to go one more inning, that's how good he felt. So that's where I'd start with."

Bochy added that Scherzer, who was not expected to recover in time for the playoffs when the injury was initially diagnosed, is eager for Wednesday.

"Believe me," Bochy said, "he's been wearing me out a little bit, just assuring us that, hey, I'm healthy, I'm ready to go."

Houston has not named its Game 3 starter as of Monday afternoon.

—Field Level Media