Rapids claim MF Luis Diaz off waivers from Crew

Two days after he was waived by the Columbus Crew, midfielder Luis Diaz was claimed off waivers by the Colorado Rapids on Thursday.

A native of Costa Rica, the 24-year-old Diaz spent the past four-plus seasons with the Crew and recorded six goals and 14 assists over 83 regular-season appearances.

Advertisement

Diaz also helped the Crew win the 2020 MLS Cup and was part of the team that won the 2021 Campeones Cup against Liga MX's Cruz Azul.

Díaz has eight caps for Costa Rica, including appearances in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, FIFA World Cup qualifiers and CONCACAF Nations League.

Advertisement Advertisement

—Field Level Media