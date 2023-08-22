Soccer

Rapids GK William Yarbrough (knee) out 6-8 weeks

Jul 15, 2023; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough (22) makes an incredible save against the Houston Dynamo FC during the second half at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
Colorado Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough is expected to be out of action for six to eight weeks after a surgical procedure for a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said Tuesday.

Yarbrough played in the Rapids' most recent match, making two saves in a 4-1 loss to Toluca on July 31 in a Leagues Cup group stage contest.

This MLS regular season, he started 20 games without being substituted, allowing 25 goals and making 67 saves with a 72.8 save percentage. His seven clean sheets are tied for fifth in MLS.

Yarbrough, 34, has played for Colorado since 2020. He leads the franchise in career shutouts (33) while in the top three all-time in saves (318), goalkeeper appearances (101) and goalkeeper wins (37, to 31 losses and 33 draws).

Colorado is last in the Western Conference at 3-10-10 (19 points).

—Field Level Media