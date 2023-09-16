Rapids pull off rare win, 2-1 over Revolution

Cole Bassett scored his team-leading third goal of the season and the struggling Colorado Rapids responded to the firing of manager Robin Fraser with a 2-1 victory over the visiting New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Bassett's header snapped a stretch of 526 scoreless minutes for Colorado (4-13-10, 22 points), which won for the first time since the last time they scored in a 2-1 home win over FC Dallas on July 8.

Advertisement

Calvin Harris added his first goal in his 11th appearance and fifth start for the Rapids, who now share the honor of fewest points in MLS with Toronto FC, with one fewer game played.

Marko Ilic made five saves to help Colorado snap the five-match winless and scoreless run that resulted in Fraser's dismissal, while interim manager Chris Little picked up the victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

Omar Gonzalez scored a late consolation goal from a corner in New England's first game since the resignation of Bruce Arena amid an investigation into allegations he had made inappropriate remarks.

Clint Peay served as the interim boss for the Revolution (12-8-9, 45 points), replacing Richie Williams, who had assumed the role during the investigation but was then given a leave of absence in the aftermath of Arena's resignation.

Advertisement

The result is probably too little too late to vault Colorado back into the playoff conversation after they reached the postseason twice under Fraser since 2019.

And some fans voiced their displeasure with the organization's direction. The section behind the goal typically reserved for the most vocal home fans sat empty, with four banners that in total read "The Badge — The Fans — The Players — Deserve Better".

Advertisement

But after a lackluster first half, the Rapids burst into life in the second and took the lead three minutes after the break from a well-worked free kick.

Connor Ronan took it from the left flank and drove an inswinging service that Bassett met in stride with a powerful header past keeper Earl Edwards Jr.

Advertisement

Harris, an offseason acquisition from FC Cincinnati, then scored a brilliant second when he took down a long diagonal ball from Rafael Navarro, cut back to elude defender DeJuan Jones and curled a finish beyond Edwards' dive and inside the left post.

—Field Level Media