Raptors cruise past Wolves for third straight win

Pascal Siakam had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 122-107 Saturday night.

Jakob Poeltl added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won three in a row and seven straight at home.

Anthony Edwards (right ankle sprain) did not play for the Timberwolves, who have lost three in a row. Edwards was injured Friday night in a double-overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points off the bench for Toronto. O.G. Anunoby scored 15 points and Scottie Barnes contributed 10.

Naz Reid scored 22 points for the Timberwolves, and Rudy Gobert added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jaden McDaniels scored 18 points, Mike Conley and Kyle Anderson each scored 12 points, and Jordan McLaughlin chipped in with nine points and eight assists.

Toronto finished the third quarter with a 14-4 surge to lead by nine entering the fourth quarter.

The lead reached 14 on Anunoby's dunk with 5:58 to play in the fourth quarter. Trent's 3-pointer bumped the margin to 19 with 3:02 remaining.

VanVleet scored 15 points to boost Toronto to a 32-26 lead after the first quarter that had 12 lead changes.

McLaughlin's jumper tied the game at 39 with 8:24 left in the second quarter. Toronto answered with a 7-2 spurt. The Raptors led by 10 with 2:36 remaining on Anunoby's dunk and free throw. Anunoby hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Toronto led 66-58 at halftime,

VanVleet had 22 points as the Raptors shot 55.3 percent from the field in the first half.

Minnesota shot 55.8 percent from the field in the first half, with Reid scoring 14 points off the bench.

Minnesota cut the lead to one on a 3-pointer by McDaniels with 6:00 remaining in the third quarter. Reid's dunk and free throw gave Minnesota an 80-77 lead with 3:59 left.

Toronto took a four-point lead with 1:41 left on Siakam's jumper. Toronto led 94-85 after three quarters.

