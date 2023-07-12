Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Raptors officially sign G Dennis Schroder

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum.
Apr 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum.
Image: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent guard Dennis Schroder signed a multi-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, the team announced Wednesday

Watch
Is pulling Victor Wembanyama from NBA Summer League the right move? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Should Northwestern have fired Pat Fitzgerald before the hazing scandal? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Which home run derby finalist will have a better second half? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

ESPN previously reported that the contract was for two years and worth $26 million.

Advertisement

"Dennis is fierce, he's creative, and above all, he's competitive," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a news release. "We're excited to welcome Dennis to Toronto, and are looking forward to seeing him on the Scotiabank Arena court.

Schroder will join his sixth NBA team following a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 29-year-old averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds for the Lakers last season over 66 games (50 starts).

A point guard, Schroder has career averages of 14.0 points, 4.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game across 687 career games (317 starts) with the Atlanta Hawks (2013-18), Oklahoma City Thunder (2018-20), Lakers (2020-21; 2022-23), Boston Celtics (2021-22) and Houston Rockets (2022).

Toronto needed to add to its backcourt after longtime Raptors guard Fred VanVleet signed with the Rockets in free agency

--Field Level Media