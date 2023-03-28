Raptors top Heat, finally make it back to .500

Pascal Siakam had 26 points and nine rebounds and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Miami Heat 106-92 Tuesday night.

Scottie Barnes added 22 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists for the Raptors (38-38), who completed a 3-1 homestand and are at .500 for the first time since Dec. 9. The Raptors play their next five on the road.

Toronto won the season series 3-1.

O.G. Anunoby scored 22 points for Toronto, Fred VanVleet added 12 points, Jakob Poeltl grabbed 10 rebounds, and Precious Achiuwa had 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Tyler Herro scored 33 points and handed out six assists for the Heat (40-36), who were without Jimmy Butler (sore neck) and have lost two in a row.

Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Heat started a stretch of five of six games on the road.

The Raptors took a 17-point lead into the fourth quarter before the Heat tried to rally.

Duncan Robinson's 3-pointer reduced the margin to 13 points with 9:33 to play but Toronto responded and Achiuwa's 3-pointer gave the Raptors a 19-point lead with 7:15 remaining. Adebayo cut the lead to 12 on a driving dunk with 3:56 to play and Herro's floater trimmed the lead to 10 with 3:25 left. VanVleet's 3-pointer with 1:31 to play pushed the lead to 13 to close it out.

Toronto closed the first quarter with an 8-0 burst to lead 24-23, then scored the first six points of the second quarter.

Adebayo made two free throws to give Miami a 40-39 lead with 4:55 remaining in the second. Toronto responded with a 12-2 surge and led 53-47 at halftime.

With Barnes scoring 18 points, Toronto shot 45.1 percent (23-for-51) from the field in the first half. Miami shot 39 percent (16-for-41) in the first half with Herro scoring 14 points.

Toronto's lead reached 16 on Anunoby's dunk with 6:34 to go in the third quarter. VanVleet's layup extended the lead to 19 with 3:08 left, but Miami scored the next five points. Nonetheless, the Raptors led 84-67 after the third quarter.

Toronto was without Gary Trent Jr. (elbow) and Will Barton (ankle).

--Field Level Media