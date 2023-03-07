Ravens add Dennard Wilson to coaching staff

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Baltimore Ravens named Dennard Wilson their new defensive backs coach Tuesday, one day after he was exiled by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wilson went from a candidate for the Eagles' defensive coordinator vacancy to being let go by head coach Nick Sirianni following a reported acrimonious meeting over the weekend.

"Dennard joining our defensive coaching staff is a strong addition to our team, and he will help us continue to develop our players and scheme in the strongest possible way," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "Dennard is a proven coach who has brought the best out of his units consistently throughout his NFL career. His history of working with defensive backs at the highest level will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our room."

Wilson, 40, spent the past two seasons with the Eagles, coaching defensive backs in 2021 and adding defensive passing game coordinator title in 2022.

The Eagles went with Sean Desai as defensive coordinator to replace Jonathan Gannon, who left to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Wilson and Sirianni met because the head coach wanted to be convinced Wilson was willing to work with Desai. Wilson reportedly said he could move past his disappointment of not being promoted and cooperate with Desai, but Sirianni apparently had his doubts and decided to split with Wilson -- and it wasn't by mutual decision, per The Inquirer.

Wilson has had coaching stints with the then-St. Louis Rams and New York Jets prior to joining the Eagles. He's also worked in the scouting department with the Chicago Bears.

