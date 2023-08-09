NFL

Ravens DT Broderick Washington signs 3-year extension

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington (96) looks on during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium.
Aug 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington (96) looks on during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&amp;T Bank Stadium.
Image: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington signed a three-year contract extension on Wednesday

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, however multiple media outlets reported that the maximum value of the deal is $17.5 million with incentives

Advertisement

Washington, 26, was entering the final year of his rookie contract. He had 49 tackles and one sack in 17 games (nine starts) last season

Washington has totaled 67 tackles and two sacks in 39 career games (11 starts) since being selected by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Medi