Ravens DT Broderick Washington signs 3-year extension

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington signed a three-year contract extension on Wednesday
Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, however multiple media outlets reported that the maximum value of the deal is $17.5 million with incentives
Washington, 26, was entering the final year of his rookie contract. He had 49 tackles and one sack in 17 games (nine starts) last season
Washington has totaled 67 tackles and two sacks in 39 career games (11 starts) since being selected by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech
