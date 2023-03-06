Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Ravens EVP: Lamar Jackson talks to go until deadline, will tag if needed

By
Field Level Media
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stands on the field during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ozzie Newsome, the Baltimore Ravens' executive vice president of player personnel, said the team will negotiate with star quarterback Lamar Jackson up until Tuesday's franchise tag deadline.

If those talks don't produce a long-term extension, Jackson will be tagged.

"Today and up until about 3:30 tomorrow, a lot of energy is going to be utilized in trying to get the deal done," Newsome said on "The Bernie Kosar Show" on Monday. "And if not, we will put the franchise tag on him."

After extensive negotiations with the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player, the Ravens were expected to use the franchise tag on Jackson for the 2023 season. At issue is whether Baltimore would use the exclusive or the non-exclusive tag.

The exclusive franchise tag value at quarterback for 2023 is projected at $45 million, and prevents a player from talking contract with any other team.

The non-exclusive tag, with a $32.4 million salary this season, opens the door to offers from teams while maintaining refusal rights for the Ravens. If Baltimore doesn't match an offer sheet, Jackson could be traded for two first-round picks.

Jackson, 26, reportedly turned down a five-year deal last September. It would have stretched through the 2027 season, with $133 million guaranteed at signing, per multiple reports.

Jackson has 12,209 yards with 101 passing touchdowns, and 4,437 rushing yards with 24 TDs on the ground in 70 career games since being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft.

--Field Level Media

FootballNFL