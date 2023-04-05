Ravens GM punts Lamar Jackson questions

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta punted questions about the status of franchise-tagged quarterback Lamar Jackson, who recently requested a trade in an ongoing stalemate with Baltimore that could stretch into the 2023 season

DeCosta said he would focus on "draft questions" at a press conference Wednesday, during which media was rerouted when team public relations officials interrupted a question about Jackson to enforce the "draft only" line of questioning.

Asked if the Ravens would approach the draft differently in light of Jackson's trade request, DeCosta said, "I don't think we really are.

No contract matter in the NFL currently carries as much weight or drama as Jackson's. He serves as his own agent and used social media to clap back at critics who pointed to the number of conversations and intricate peripheral details an agent would be handling during this time for a player.

Jackson said he was offered a three-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $131 million by the Ravens, implying he's doing just fine without a paid rep handling contract talks

By using the non-exclusive franchise tag, the Ravens left open the possibility other teams could sign Jackson to an offer sheet. Baltimore would have the opportunity to match any offer, but no team has taken the first step to potentially pry Jackson away from the Ravens

One player the Ravens are known to appreciate in the draft is former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. Later this week, DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh will host Richardson in what will be the third known meeting between the projected first-round pick and the Ravens

Harbaugh said on March 27 at the NFL owners meetings the Ravens were committed to Jackson. He stepped back, at least partially, on his "200 percent" confidence rating that Jackson would be with the Ravens this season

"It's an ongoing process. I'm following it very closely. I'm looking forward to a resolution. I'm thinking about Lamar all the time, thinking about him as our quarterback. We're building our offense around that idea," he said in Phoenix.

Richardson is not a polished passer in the pocket but has a strong throwing arm. He also ran a 4.4 40-yard dash at 244 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

--Field Level Media