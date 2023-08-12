NFL

Ravens hold off Eagles, 20-19

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown (12) is tackled from behind by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zach Cunningham (52) and =inebacker Ben VanSumeren (57) during the second half at M&amp;T Bank Stadium.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Tucker nailed a 60-yard field goal and the Baltimore defense made a key stand late in the game to give the Ravens a 20-19 win over the visiting Philadelphia Eagles in preseason action

Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson threw touchdown passes for the Ravens, who sat starter Lamar Jackson in the team's first preseason game. Tucker's 60-yard make at the buzzer gave the Ravens a 13-10 halftime lead. He also made a 43-yard FG in the fourth that would prove to be the difference

Rookie Tanner McKee, the Eagles' sixth-round pick in this year's draft, threw for 148 yards on 10-of-20 passing as the team sat Jalen Hurts

Eli Ricks had a 31-yard pick-six for the Eagles in the fourth quarter but the two-point conversion failed with 7:03 remaining in the game. The Eagles could not muster another scoring opportunity

