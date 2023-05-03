Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Ravens near deal with CB Rock Ya-Sin

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is chased out the pocket and passes downfield against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is chased out the pocket and passes downfield against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Image: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports

Watch
Which NFL rookie wide receiver should you draft? | Fantasy Football
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This rugby coach slap came with an insane punishment | Andy Reacts
Yesterday
Did Will Levis have the most awkward draft night ever? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Ya-Sin was a second-round pick (34th overall) of the Colts in 2019 who spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders after three seasons in Indianapolis.

Advertisement

Ya-Sin, 26, started nine of 11 games played with the Raiders last season. He played primarily outside but was used to defend slot receivers more frequently with the Colts.

Pro Football Focus charting showed Ya-Sin allowed a career-low 82.6 passer rating when targeted last season, but he missed the final five games with a knee injury.

Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off
20% off
Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off

Caffeinate yourself
A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off.

Advertisement

He started 29 of 41 games with the Colts.

In 52 career games (38 starts), Ya-Sin has 183 tackles, 27 passes defended and two interceptions.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media