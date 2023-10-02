NFL

Ravens OLB David Ojabo (knee/ankle) could miss rest of season

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 7, 2022; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo (90) looks on during rookie minicamp at Under Armour Performance Center.
May 7, 2022; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo (90) looks on during rookie minicamp at Under Armour Performance Center.
Image: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo, already on the injured reserve list because of knee and ankle injuries, could miss the rest of the season, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Ojabo sustained the injuries on the opening drive of the Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts and went on IR on Saturday, missing at least the next four games, beginning with Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

"He's still being evaluated," Harbaugh said. "There are some decisions that have to be made, that he has to make, in terms of how he wants to approach the knee injury issues that he has.

"I think that's still private, his concerns are. We'll just say that is up in the air now."

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ojabo, 23, has six tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in three games this season. He played in only two in 2022 after recovering from a torn Achilles sustained while training for the draft. The Ravens made him a second-round pick (45th overall) out of Michigan.

—Field Level Media