Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins leaves with expected Achilles injury

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins left Sunday's game with a leg injury the team fears could be a season-ending ruptured Achilles.

Dobbins left the field with an announced ankle injury with the Ravens controlling the game in the third quarter over the Houston Texans. Per multiple reports, the Ravens immediately feared Dobbins would be lost for the year with another season-ending injury.

Dobbins had eight carries for 22 yards and a touchdown, plus two receptions for 15 yards before exiting. He was replaced by Justice Hill and Gus Edwards.

Injuries have defined Dobbins' NFL career. He was on the physically unable to perform list for most of training camp, practicing for the first time Aug. 15.

The 55th overall pick out of Ohio State in 2020, Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL. He played four games in 2022 before requiring arthroscopic knee surgery and was unavailable until Week 14.

Later in the game, Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered a right knee injury and was deemed questionable to return.

—Field Level Media