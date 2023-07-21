Ravens reach one-year deal with RB Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens announced a one-year deal with free agent running back Melvin Gordon on Friday

The Ravens did not disclose details, but ESPN reported the two-time Pro Bowl selection can earn up to $3.1 million

Advertisement

The deal is pending the result of a physical exam for Gordon, 30.

Also on Friday, ESPN reported linebacker Kyle Van Noy was slated to meet with the team.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gordon was cut by the Denver Broncos last November and then joined the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

He was a first-round draft pick by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2015 and a 1,000-yard rusher in 2017.

Advertisement

Gordon has rushed for 6,462 yards and 55 touchdowns and added 309 catches for 2,467 yards in 108 games (94 starts) with the Chargers (2015-19) and Broncos. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2018.

Gordon fell out of favor in Denver after fumbling five times (losing two) in 10 games last season. He did not appear in any games with the Chiefs.

Advertisement

He joins a running back rotation in Baltimore that includes J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who missed a combined 17 games last season due to injuries.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been the team's leading rusher in each of the past four seasons. He rushed for 764 yards in 12 games in 2022

Advertisement

Van Noy, 32, recorded 46 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries in 17 games (13 starts) with the Chargers last season.

He has totaled 470 tackles, 33.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries in 128 career games (86 starts) with the Detroit Lions (2014-16), New England Patriots (2016-19, 2021), Miami Dolphins (2020) and Chargers (2022).

Advertisement

--Field Level Media