Ravens release two-time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens released two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon on Tuesday.

The release of Gordon came on a day in which Baltimore reduced its roster to 53 ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Gordon rushed for 59 yards on 17 carries in three preseason games for the Ravens. Baltimore kept Keaton Mitchell, an undrafted running back from East Carolina, instead of Gordon.

Gordon, 30, was a first-round draft pick (15th overall) by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2015 and rushed for 4,240 yards and 36 touchdowns for the franchise in five seasons (two in San Diego, three in Los Angeles).

Gordon played 41 games for the Denver Broncos over the past three seasons and rushed for 2,222 yards and 19 scores.

Among the players released by the Ravens on Tuesday were quarterback Josh Johnson, offensive tackle David Sharpe and receiver Laquon Treadwell. Baltimore intends to sign Treadwell to its practice squad on Wednesday. Treadwell was a first-round pick (23rd overall) by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016.

—Field Level Media