Baltimore Ravens starting right guard Kevin Zeitler isn't ready to step away from the game just yet

Talk was raised of a potential retirement for Zeitler after his absence from torganized team activities. The 33-year-old ended that conversation upon his return for minicamp on Thursday.

Advertisement

"When you're in a place this good, you'd love to finish out your career here. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon," Zeitler said. "Not coming to OTAs for the first time kind of made it really clear (that) I still need this game, I love this game and I want to play this game. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon."

Zeitler has started 166 of the 167 career games in which he has played with the Cincinnati Bengals (2012-16), Cleveland Browns (2017-18), New York Giants (2019-20) and Ravens. He is entering the final season of his three-year contract with the Ravens

Advertisement Advertisement

"When I'm here with my teammates, I owe it to them to work hard every day and do whatever we can to try to get this team a Super Bowl," Zeitler said.

--Field Level Media