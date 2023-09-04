NFL

Ravens TE Mark Andrews to return to practice Wednesday

Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium.
Image: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is expected to return to practice Wednesday, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection missed his sixth straight practice on Monday with an undisclosed injury.

"We're still not pushing the panic button," Harbaugh said. "We should see him out here Wednesday."

Andrews, who turns 28 on Wednesday, caught 73 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 15 starts in 2022.

Wednesday is also when the injury report will come out for Sunday's opener against the visiting Houston Texans.

A third-round pick in 2018, Andrews has 336 career catches for 4,313 yards and 34 TDs in 77 games (33 starts).

—Field Level Media