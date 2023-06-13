Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to slowly get up to speed with the Baltimore Ravens while working his way back from an ACL injury

Signed to a one-year, $15 million contract in April, Beckham said Tuesday that he's encouraged by the progress he's made since sustaining the injury during Super Bowl LVI.

"It feels good to be able to get out of bed and not feel pain," said the 30-year-old Beckham, who sat out all of last season.

"It feels good to feel like if I needed to take off running right now, I could take off running. It's been a long journey this time around and it was its own process, so I just had to take that for what it was."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Beckham is considered a "full go" for practice

"He's learning the offense for the first time like a lot of guys have been," Harbaugh said. "So, I think we'll kind of be a see as we go. (He'll) go through individual (work), take a few reps in group (work) and team and see how he and the other guys feel and go from there."

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Beckham has recorded 531 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in 96 career games (91 starts) with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams. He exceeded 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six seasons.

--Field Level Media