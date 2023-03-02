Ravens WR Rashod Bateman to GM: 'Stop pointing the finger at us'

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman blasted general manager Eric DeCosta's self-assessment that he hasn't fared well at the position in recent drafts.

"If I had an answer, that would probably mean I would have some better receivers. ... We're gonna keep swinging," DeCosta said on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

"There have been some guys that have been successful players for us that were draft picks. We've never really hit on that All-Pro type of guy, which is disappointing, but it's not for a lack of effort. ... It's one of those anomalies that I really can't explain, other than to say that we're not going to stop trying."

That answer didn't sit well with Bateman, who took to Twitter on Thursday before later deleting the tweet.

"How bout you play to your player's strength and & stop pointing the finger at us and #8 (quarterback Lamar Jackson) ... blame the one you let do this ... we take heat 24/7," Bateman wrote. "And keep us healthy ... care about US & see what happen..ain't no promises tho ... tired of y'all lyin and capn on players for no reason."

Injuries have played a role in the first two NFL seasons for Bateman, who was selected by the Ravens with the 27th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. He had 46 catches for 515 yards and one touchdown in 12 games during his rookie season, and 15 receptions for 285 yards and two scores in 2022.

Tight end Mark Andrews led the Ravens in catches (73), receiving yards (847) and touchdown receptions (five) last season. Demarcus Robinson led the team's wide receivers in catches (48) and receiving yards (458), while Devin Duvernay had three touchdowns.

