Rays ace Shane McClanahn could be done for season

Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan will likely miss the rest of the season after the latest issue involving his injured left forearm

Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters on Tuesday that "everything is on the table" per McClanahan's injured pitching arm

"Surgery is certainly an option, but I don't want to get too far ahead," Cash said prior to a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. "I think in fairness to Mac and to us, he's going to be down for a little while.

Among the options are Tommy John surgery, flexor surgery and removal of loose bodies

McClanahan, 26, met with surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and is slated to get a second opinion next week from surgeon Dr. Keith Meister

McClanahan was placed on the 15-day injured list on Thursday, one day after giving up five runs in four innings while losing to the New York Yankees

He also was placed on the injured list on July 1 with back issues, causing him to miss the All-Star Game after his second straight selection. He was activated July 17

McClanahan is 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 21 starts. He has 121 strikeouts in 115 innings

However, he was 11-1 with a 2.12 ERA after beating the San Diego Padres on June 16. Since then, McClanahan has a 7.36 ERA in 25 2/3 innings over six starts

